Detroit Lions announce 6 inactive players ahead of game; Buccaneers have 5

Brian Branch tackles Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons.

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – The Detroit Lions announced six inactive players ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here are the inactive players:

Safety Brian Brach.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Offensive guard Jonah Jackson.

Cornerback Steven Gilmore.

Defensive lineman Brodric Martin.

Tight end James Mitchell.

Here are the inactive players for the Buccaneers: