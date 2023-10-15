49º
Detroit Lions announce 6 inactive players ahead of game; Buccaneers have 5

Lions without several starters in first-place duel

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Brian Branch tackles Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons. (Gregory Shamus, 2023 Getty Images)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – The Detroit Lions announced six inactive players ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here are the inactive players:

  • Safety Brian Brach.
  • Running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
  • Offensive guard Jonah Jackson.
  • Cornerback Steven Gilmore.
  • Defensive lineman Brodric Martin.
  • Tight end James Mitchell.

Here are the inactive players for the Buccaneers:

  • Linebacker Anthony Nelson.
  • Defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor.
  • Cornerback Derrek Pitts.
  • Offensive tackle Brandon Walton.
  • Tight end David Wells.

