Detroit Lions announce 6 inactive players ahead of game; Buccaneers have 5

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – The Detroit Lions announced six inactive players ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here are the inactive players:
- Safety Brian Brach.
- Running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
- Offensive guard Jonah Jackson.
- Cornerback Steven Gilmore.
- Defensive lineman Brodric Martin.
- Tight end James Mitchell.
Here are the inactive players for the Buccaneers:
- Linebacker Anthony Nelson.
- Defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor.
- Cornerback Derrek Pitts.
- Offensive tackle Brandon Walton.
- Tight end David Wells.