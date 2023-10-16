‘Lions are legit Super Bowl contender’: Detroit gets rave reviews after latest impressive win

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are earning respect as a “legit Super Bowl contender” after their latest win over a first-place team on the road.

During the Football Night in America pregame show on NBC before the Sunday night game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills, the crew took some time to talk about Detroit’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Lions were dominant on defense, holding Tampa Bay to just a pair of field goals. It’s the team’s third road win of the season after beating the Chiefs at Arrowhead and the Packers at Lambeau.

Citing a top-10 defense that compliments what’s proven at times to be an explosive offense, former NFL quarterback Chris Sims said he’s buying into the Lions.

“The Lions, we know their offense is awesome, right?” Simms said. “They run the ball, (and if) you stop the run, Jared Goff will beat you up with the pass game.

“Their defense, though, came in today as one of the top 10 defenses in football -- No. 6. And why is that? One, you can’t run against the big people they’ve got up front. They’ve got size, they’ve got speed at linebacker, and they’re well-coached. So they stop the run game.

“They can rush the passer and swarm the quarterback, like you see right there, Aidan Hutchinson being their best pass rusher. But they’re smart. Hands up in the passing lane, physical over the middle, (they) tackle. It’s a complete transformation from what we saw last year.

“The Lions are a legit Super Bowl contender, Maria (Taylor) -- I can’t believe I’m saying that.”

Taylor asked longtime New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty if he agrees.

“The hype is real,” McCourty said. “They’re getting all the hype, and they’re backing it up. It’s fun to see. This team hasn’t been good in awhile, but it’s cool.”

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is also on board.

“Again, it goes back to balance,” Garrett said. “Last year, it was all about their offense. They struggled on defense. They played better last year on defense at the end of the year. They’ve come out, they’re winning in all three phases. Impressive performance again by Dan Campbell’s boys.”

It’s been decades since Lions fans heard comments like these, but this team has earned it. As of Sunday night, the Lions are 5-1 and tied for the best record in the NFL. Nobody has a more impressive win that when Detroit beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead, and wins over Tampa Bay, Green Bay, and Atlanta aren’t bad, either.

With a 2.5-game lead in the NFC North, the Lions are well on their way to a playoff appearance. The question is, how far can they go? If the NBC broadcast team is any indication, the sky is the limit.