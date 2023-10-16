MONDAY HUDDLE: Great selloff will likely turn East Lansing into Michigan Stadium

Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines plays against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 30, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan.

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Michigan fans set to take over Spartan Stadium

It seems like it’s already happening on social media. Essentially, “for sale” messages are starting and might get more frequent as the week progresses in terms of Michigan State fans and season-ticket holders selling their tickets to the Michigan game on Saturday night.

Normally, that would be unfathomable, given the Michigan game every two years is the game MSU fans look forward to the most. It’s almost as if they pony up for season tickets just for the sake of being at the Michigan game every two years.

But you certainly can’t blame any MSU fan who wants no part of what might be the least-anticipated game ever between the Wolverines and the Spartans.

While Michigan is rolling, a contender for a national championship and has coaching stability, Michigan State has little talent, is in the midst of a coaching search after the Mel Tucker firing and doesn’t seem to have a unified administration.

Even the most diehard Michigan State fans seem resigned to the fact there’s nothing to brag or talk about with their team around water coolers or social media this week going into the game.

Add the fact that it’s a night game, which could lead to more unruliness than usual with tailgates, and you can see why the great selloff of tickets among the MSU faithful has already begun.

Get ready for Spartan Stadium to be covered in maize and blue on Saturday.

Grand Valley makes statement against Ferris State

Ferris State has won the last two Division II national championships and was ranked No. 1 going into Saturday, but Grand Valley State sent quite a message that it’s coming for the crown this year.

The Lakers earned a surprising 49-28 rout of Ferris State at home, capturing the AnchorBone Trophy and laying claim that they should be ranked No. 1 in the latest poll.

The Lakers stormed out to a 35-0 lead and never looked back in beating Ferris State for a second straight year in the regular season.

However, don’t count out Ferris State just yet.

The Bulldogs beat Grand Valley State in the playoffs last year, and there likely will be another playoff rematch in a few weeks.

High school football playoff pairings announced Sunday

It’s hard to believe, but the final regular season week of the prep footballs season is here. On Sunday night at 6 p.m., the pairings for the upcoming state playoffs will be announced on Bally Sports Detroit Extra. The pairings will be on the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s site after the show ends.