Detroit Lions sign former college star Mohamed Ibrahim to practice squad

Mohamed Ibrahim #24 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers warms up before the start of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have signed former college star running back Mohamed Ibrahim to their practice squad.

Running back injuries

Detroit announced the signing Tuesday, just two days after starting running back David Montgomery left the game against Tampa Bay due to a rib injury.

Head coach Dan Campbell announced Monday that Montgomery has an issue with the cartilage in his ribs.

“He’s probably going to be down for a little bit here,” Campbell said. “I don’t know how long. That’ll just be really how long it takes for this to -- at his position, that’s not an easy thing to deal with. We’ll just take it as it comes, but I think there’s a chance we won’t have him for a little bit.”

Campbell didn’t rule out the possibility of Montgomery landing on injured reserve.

Meanwhile, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs missed his second-straight game due to a hamstring injury, and backup Zonovan Knight was inactive due to a shoulder issue.

“I feel a lot better about Gibbs this week,” Campbell said. “He ran really well on Saturday before we left and had another really good workout (Monday).”

Even if Gibbs returns, the running back depth chart looks very thin. Craig Reynolds took over as the primary back Sunday, with Devine Ozigbo backing him up.

Mohamed Ibrahim

The Lions originally signed Ibrahim as a free agent in May after he went undrafted out of Minnesota. In five seasons with the Golden Gophers, Ibrahim racked up 4,668 yards and 53 touchdowns. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry.

As a fifth-year senior in 2022, Ibrahim rushed for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Lions waived him in August with an injury settlement. Now, the 25-year-old will join the practice squad with a chance to get on the active roster if the Lions experience any other attrition.