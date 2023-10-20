Lions rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs expected to play vs. Ravens

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 11: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions runs up the field in the second quarter of a preseason game against the New York Giants at Ford Field on August 11, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions will get some much needed help in the backfield on Sunday with the return of rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Friday that Gibbs will be a go for the team’s game vs. Baltimore on Sunday, and will be expected to handle most of the rushing load with David Montgomery out.

Montgomery was among the league’s top rushers before suffering a rib injury vs. Tampa Bay last weekend.

Fellow running back Craig Reynolds was also dealing with an injury, and remains questionable for the Ravens game.

