Pistons unveil grey court design for NBA In-Season Tournament at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 28: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena on October 28, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

The court at Little Caesars Arena will get a total makeover for the Pistons home games during the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament.

The new tournament includes all 30 NBA teams, split into six groups, with eight teams advancing to knockout rounds, followed by a semifinals and championship game. It’s a new thing the NBA is launching to make the regular season more exciting.

The Pistons will host two Group Play games at LCA on Nov. 10 vs. the Sixers and Nov. 14 vs. the Hawks. For those games, the court will look like this:

Pistons grey court for In-Season Tournament. (NBA)

The Cavs and the Pacers are also in the same group at the Pistons. Group Play games will count as Regular Season games for all purposes.

