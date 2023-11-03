Report: Michigan football recruiting analyst Connor Stalions resigns amid sign-stealing investigation

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Michigan Wolverines helmets in the bench area during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on November 20, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Per the University of Michigan, recruiting analyst Connor Stalions resigned from his position with the athletic department.

The resignation occurred Friday (Nov. 3), according to multiple sources.

Stalions was suspended with pay by the University of Michigan in October due to his alleged elaborate sign-stealing operation.

“The University of Michigan has fired recruiting analyst Connor Stalions, a source tells Yahoo Sports. He was previously suspended with pay during the NCAA investigation into in-person scouting,” wrote Yahoo Sports Columnist Dan Wetzel.

According to reports, Stalions created a scouting system to steal signals from future opponents since at least 2021.

Michigan Wolverines Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of the alleged scheme to steal signs from future opponents through scouting trips to out-of-town games and he told reporters that he would cooperate in their investigation.

Photos have circulated recently showing what looks to be Stalions in disguise standing on the Central Michigan football sideline during their matchup against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Purdue Boilermakers, who are the Wolverines week 10 opponent, amongst other Big Ten opponents, have expressed concerns of the alleged advantage that they believe the team has gained due to Stalions scheme.

Stalions graduated from the United States Naval Academy where he was a former student assistant with the football program.

According to reports, he has been described as a low-level staffer with the Wolverines, and he allegedly played a significant role in the in-person scouting system decoding play calls of opposing teams.

Scouting is not illegal in college football, but in-person scouting is, which is why Michigan is under investigation.

Numerous reports have indicated that Stalions bought tickets in his own name for over 30 games at 11 Big Ten Conference schools over the last three seasons.

It has also been reported that Stalions also purchased tickets for two SEC championship games on possible opponents that Michigan could have possibly faced in the College Football Playoff during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Allegedly tickets were seated on both sides of the stadium across from both benches during a matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday (Oct. 21) but those tickets were not used since Stalions was under investigation.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.