Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers preview: Kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, betting odds

Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.

LOS ANGELES – The Detroit Lions are back from their bye week and hitting the West Coast for a tough road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reinforcements are on the way this week, as the Lions have an entirely healthy offensive line for the first time in over a month. Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson are expected to return, and Graham Glasgow has earned the starting spot at right guard.

Detroit should also have both members of its starting running back duo, as David Montgomery rejoins Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield. Gibbs was phenomenal in Montgomery’s absence, so expect both to get plenty of action in Los Angeles.

The Chargers are just 4-4 on the season, but they’ve been playing their best football in recent weeks. They’ve won the past two games by a combined score of 57-19, including a blowout win over the Jets on Monday Night Football last week.

Detroit is in first place in the NFC North with a 6-2 record, but the Minnesota Vikings are close behind at 5-4. Minnesota hosts the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s all the information you need for the game:

Kickoff time

4:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

How to watch

TV: CBS

Online stream: Fubo

Betting odds