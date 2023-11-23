Detroit Lions extend Thanksgiving day losing streak to 7 after embarrassing loss to Packers

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have extended their Thanksgiving day losing streak to seven consecutive after falling to the Green Bay Packers 29-22 inside Ford Field.
The last time Detroit won a game on Thanksgiving was in 2016, when the Matthew Stafford-led Lions took down the Minnesota Vikings in a 16-13 slugfest.
After the sweet taste of turkey and a Lions dub, the Thanksgiving feast became sour to fans as Detroit lost to the Vikings in 2017, the Chicago Bears in 2018 and 19, the Houston Texans in 2020, the Bears again in 2021, and the Buffalo Bills in 2022.
But the more things change, the more they stay the same, as the lack of pass rush continued to haunt the Lions as Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love was cooking on Thanksgiving, scoring early and often.
Love completed his first eight of nine passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter. He entered halftime, completing 15 of his first 20 passing attempts for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Love finished the day completing 22-32 for 268 yards and three touchdowns.
The Packers defense jumped on the Lions offense as they got a scoop and score off of a Jared Goff fumble to extend their 20-6 lead in the first quarter by safety Jonathan Owens.
Defensive end Karl Brooks recovered his own strip sack of Goff on the Lions own 23-yard line to take a 23-6 lead into halftime.
The Lions trailed 23-6 coming out of halftime, but Goff led a seven-play 72, yard touchdown drive that was capped off by running back David Montgomery for six. Montgomery, who was injured on the play, stayed in and ran up the gut during their two-point conversion to bring the score to 23-14.
With the crowd back in the game, Detroit’s defense got a much-needed three-and-out, but the offense stalled. Instead of punting the ball away, head coach Dan Campbell decided to snap the punt directly to linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin inside their own 20-yard line, which got denied.
Love, who was already hot to start the game, threw another touchdown to wide receiver Christian Watson for a 16-yards to extend their lead to 29-14. Watson had himself a day as he snagged five receptions for 94 yards and a score.
Former Michigan Wolverines linebacker Rashan Gary was one of the main culprits sacked Goff three times which is a career high. He also forced two fumbles and two recoveries to add to his career day.
Although the Lions (8-3) struggled in front of a national crowd, they still lead the NFC North, so all is not lost. Look for Detroit to get back on track in week 13 when they’ll travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints.