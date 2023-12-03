Lions take 17-point lead into half vs. Saints, but lose key starter to injury

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), defended by New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53), catches a 25-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Detroit Lions took a 17-point lead to halftime in New Orleans against the Saints on Sunday, but may have lost one of their key players to injury.

Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow was helped off the field with a leg injury in the second quarter, after being rolled up on during a running play.

Ragnow has dealt with injuries off and on all year, but this one looked more significant. He was officially listed as questionable to return with a knee injury.

Graham Glasgow filled in for Ragnow after the injury.

The Lions jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter vs. the Saints before things slowed down. The Lions added a field goal before the half.

The Lions are looking to bounce back after a Thanksgiving day loss to Green Bay.