Never a doubt? Lions survive Saints comeback bid for road win in New Orleans

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams dives to the endzone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS – The Detroit Lions held onto multiple double-digit leads for dear life on Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints, leaving with a much-needed bounce back win.

The Lions jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, and took a 17-point lead to halftime. The Saints would pull to within five points in the second half, before Detroit extended the lead again to 12.

Another late push by the Saints ran out of gas after quarterback Derek Carr was injured and was replaced by Jameis Winston. The Lions defense, basically unable to stop anything for most of the game, finally got a stop.

The final score was 33-28. The Lions improve to 9-3 on the season. They have the second-best record in the NFC, as of this writing. It’s the team’s best start since 1962.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns and had zero turnovers. Lions tight end Sam LaPorta had nine catches fore more than 140 yards on the day, including a touchdown, a single-game Lions record for a tight end.

The Lions did lose Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow in the first half, who left with a knee injury and did not return. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill was also in and out of the game with a leg injury.

Next up: Detroit visits Chicago to take on the Bears next Sunday, followed by a primetime Saturday night game in Detroit vs. the Broncos.