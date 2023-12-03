Washington to play Texas in semifinal at Sugar Bowl. Huskies beat the Longhorns in 2022 bowl meeting

Washington cornerback Kamren Fabiculanan celebrates the team's win over Oregon in the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Washington will meet Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1.

It will be a rematch of last year's Alamo Bowl — but this time the stakes are much, much higher.

No. 2 seed Washington (13-0) won the Pac-12 championship with a 34-31 win over Oregon in the conference championship game on Friday.

No. 3 seed Texas (12-1) jumped four spots from No. 7 in the CFP rankings Sunday after winning the Big 12 championship with a 49-21 win over Oklahoma State. The Longhorns are leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference next season.

This will be the sixth all-time meeting between Washington and Texas, and fourth straight in a bowl. The semifinal will be a bowl rematch of quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. of Washington and Quinn Ewers of Texas. Washington held off a late rally by the Longhorns to win 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl last year.

The Huskies have won eight of their last nine games by single digits, including the last four in a row by a total of 15 points. They're in the playoff for the second time. The Huskies lost 24-7 to Alabama in the 2016 semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Texas' only loss this season was 34-30 to Oklahoma in October. The Longhorns are in the playoff for the first time on the strength of a 34-24 regular-season win at Alabama and a dominating performance in the Big 12 title game.

No. 1 seed Michigan (13-0) will play No. 4 Alabama (12-1) in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. The national championship game is Jan. 8 in Houston.

