With 5 games left before playoffs, Lions defense needs to figure things out fast

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn looks on before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have won three of four games, despite subpar performances from the team’s defensive squad.

The Lions have been winning some ugly, volatile games lately -- against the Chargers, Bears and now the Saints. It was too much to overcome vs. the Packers on Thanksgiving. But the problem persists -- can the Lions defense firm up in time for the playoffs?

In their last four games, the Lions defense has been giving up an average of 373 total yards to opposing teams, up from 313 in the previous four games, which includes a blowout in Baltimore. They’re giving up more passing yards, rushing yards, and points than at any point in the first half of the season.

The Lions have had to battle through some big injuries to the defense this season, like losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Emmanuel Moseley, and this week, starting linebacker Alex Anzalone. But every team has injuries at this point in the year.

The Lions defense has come up with some big plays to finish games, or to force a turnover, but those instances will become less frequent heading into the final stretch of the season, and especially in the playoffs.

The Lions offense is top ten in passing, rushing and scoring -- but not every game can be a shootout. That’s a recipe for disaster.

The Lions have five regular season games left to figure out how to get the defense in shape -- and they better hope it works, because once it’s playoff time, getting lucky isn’t a good enough strategy.