Detroit Lions add another veteran defensive lineman to roster

Tyson Alualu #94 of the Pittsburgh Steelers stands on the sideline prior to NFL football game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have added another veteran defensive lineman to the roster after Bruce Irvin’s successful debut against the Saints.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the Lions added former Jacksonville and Pittsburgh tackle Tyson Alualu to their practice squad.

Alualu, 36, played his first seven seasons with the Jaguars from 2010-2016. He spent the following six years in Pittsburgh before declaring free agency in March.

In 191 career games, Alualu has made 416 total tackles, 259 solo tackles, 46 tackles for loss, and 25 sacks.

He joins a Lions defense that’s struggled to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks, especially in the four games since the bye week.

Last month, the Lions signed the 36-year-old Irvin to their practice squad in a very similar move. Irvin made his debut Sunday against the Saints and picked up one of the team’s two sacks.