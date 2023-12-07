Superstar outfielder traded to Yankees in offseason’s first blockbuster deal

Brian Cashman, general manager and senior vice president of the New York Yankees, announces that the team failed to secure a multi-year deal with right fielder Aaron Judge (99) before their opening day baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The first major deal of the MLB offseason has been made, and there’s no surprise it involves the New York Yankees.

According to multiple reports, the Yankees have reached a deal to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. Starting pitcher Michael King and right-handed pitching prospect Drew Thorpe are believed to be part of the package heading back to San Diego.

Yankees reportedly complete deal for OF Juan Soto from the Padres, per @MLBNetwork Insider @Joelsherman1. pic.twitter.com/h4q4Yb21cw — MLB (@MLB) December 7, 2023

Thorpe is New York’s No. 5 prospect, and King is a 28-year-old righty who posted a 2.75 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 104.2 innings last season. He made the transition from the bullpen to the starting rotation midway through the year and thrived, posting a 2.23 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP, and 5.67 strikeouts per walk.

Soto, 25, has been one of the game’s premier offensive players since breaking into the league in 2018. He owns a career .284 average, .421 on-base percentage, and .524 slugging percentage in 779 career games.

Last season, Soto led baseball with 132 walks while posting a .410 OBP and hitting 35 home runs. He walked more than he struck out for the fourth year in a row.

Soto is one year away from hitting free agency for the first time, and he’s expected to command a massive contract. The Yankees likely hope to gain the inside track to locking him up long-term.

This isn’t the Yankees’ first move of the week. They acquired outfielder Alex Verdugo from the rival Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.