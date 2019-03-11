5 possible free agent linebacker targets for Detroit Lions in 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 16: Anthony Barr #55 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.…

Who could the Detroit Lions target in NFL free agency this offseason?

The Lions have plenty of holes to fill moving into the 2019 season. They have plenty of draft picks in the upcoming draft and will have enough cap space to make a splash.

Of course, the team will need to figure out its own free agents -- most importantly Ziggy Ansah -- who is likely to command a high dollar amount, if the Lions decide to retain him, which seems unlikely.

The Lions will likely look to add an outside linebacker to join Jarrad Davis on defense. Luckily, for the Lions, the free agent pool for linebackers is strong this year.

NFL Free Agency starts Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Here's a look at possible Lions linebacker free agent targets:

Anthony Barr - Linebacker - Vikings: The Athletic reports the Lions are a favorite to land Barr. He'd be a huge upgrade and his NFC North familiarity could pay dividends.

C.J. Mosley - Linebacker - Ravens: The Lions are desperate for a playmaker in the linebacker group. Mosley is an aggressive, young linebacker with leadership qualities.

Clay Matthews - Linebacker - Packers: Lions fans know Matthews very well, and it'd be a huge plus to have Matthews in a Lions jersey and not a Packers jersey. The 32-year-old is still earning above-average marks and could bring some veteran leadership to a young defense.

Brandon Marshall - Linebacker - Broncos: Denver has decided not to retain the 29-year-old outside linebacker. Marshall has racked up three separate 100-tackle seasons with the Broncos, including the 2017 season where he finished with 106 tackles and 3.0 sacks.

Za'Darious Smith - Linebacker - Ravens: Smith had a breakout year in Baltimore last year. Here's what Pro Football Talk said about him: "Smith notched 60 pressures, the 17th most among edge defenders in the league," Mike Renner said. "He doesn’t offer too much in the way of run defense, but hey, it’s 2019."

