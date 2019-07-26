The Basketball Tournament: Teams in four cities for regional play

The Basketball Tournament play continues Friday Wichita, Kansas and Salt Lake City, Utah and begins in Syracuse, New York and Richmond, Virginia.
Michigan-based Eberline Drive moved on to the next round of regionals after a game-winning shot from guard Jerome Randle.
Here is the schedule for Friday's games per The Basketball Tournament Twitter account:
We're back at it with 12 games on the @espn family of networks! (1/3)
▪️ @BroLoveTBT vs @4JimmyV, 1 pm EST, ESPN3
▪️ @ArmoredAthlete vs @TeamDraddy, 3 pm EST, ESPN3
▪️ @FinalFourCast vs @MonarchsTBT, 3 pm EST, ESPN3
▪️ @overseaselite vs. @HilltopDawgsTBT, 4:50 pm EST, ESPN3 — TBT (@thetournament) July 26, 2019
Today's schedule (2/3):
▪️ Team @fancy vs @GaelNationTBT, 5 pm EST, ESPN3
▪️ @TBTGreenMachine vs @TheWEB_TBT, 6:40 pm EST, ESPN3
▪️ @GoldenEaglesTBT vs Fort Hood, 7 pm EST, ESPN3
▪️ @BoeheimsArmy vs @WeAreD3TBT, 7 pm EST, ESPN2 — TBT (@thetournament) July 26, 2019
Today's schedule (3/3):
▪️ @VCURamNation vs Team DRC, 8:30 pm EST, ESPN3
▪️ @EberleinDrive vs L.A. Cheaters, 9 pm EST, ESPN3
▪️ @TBTColorado vs @PurpleBlack2K19, 9 pm EST, ESPN3
▪️ @TMchallengeALS vs @teamfredettetbt, 11 pm EST, ESPN3 — TBT (@thetournament) July 26, 2019
