The Basketball Tournament: Teams in four cities for regional play

The Basketball Tournament play continues Friday Wichita, Kansas and Salt Lake City, Utah and begins in Syracuse, New York and Richmond, Virginia.

Michigan-based Eberline Drive moved on to the next round of regionals after a game-winning shot from guard Jerome Randle.

Here is the schedule for Friday's games per The Basketball Tournament Twitter account:

