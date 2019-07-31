WNBA Recap: Sun, Mystics and Aces all come out victorious

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 26: Kayla McBride of the Las Vegas Aces competes during the 3-Point Contest of the WNBA All-Star Friday Night at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McBride lost 23-22 to Shekinna…

Three games took place Tuesday as teams came back from the All-Star break.

Connecticut Sun 100, Chicago Sky 94

The Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 100-94 for their fifth straight win. Jonquel Jones had 27 points and 11 rebounds while Jasmine Thomas added 18 points and Alyssa Thomas and Courtney Williams each scored 12 points. Allie Quigley was the leading scorer for Chicago with 24 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 22 points.

Washington Mystics 99, Phoenix Mercury 93

The Washington Mystics beat the Phoenix Mercury 99-93 in a game that broke the Mercury three-game winning streak. Elena Delle Donne scored 33 points for Washington, while veteran Kristi Toliver added 25 points and Natasha Cloud scored 12 points for the Mystics. The Mercury were led by Brittney Griner, who had 30 points, DeWanna Bonner added 25 points and Leilani Mitchel had a career-high 28 points including 8 three-pointers.

Las Vegas Aces 86, Dallas Wings 54

The Las Vegas Aces continue to stay hot as they defeated the Dallas Wings 86-54. Tamera Young and Dearica Hamby led the Aces squad with 18 points for both of them. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 15 points and the Wings shot less than 30 percent from the field.

