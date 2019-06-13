Boston lost, keeping Detroit's legendary sports title intact

Detroit owns one of the most incredible sports titles in history - and thanks to the St. Louis Blues, it's still intact.

If the Boston Bruins would have won the Stanley Cup, the city of Boston would own three of the four major sports championships, with the Red Sox winning the World Series and the Patriots winning the Super Bowl.

The last time one city owned at least three sports titles in one sports year? Detroit in 1935.

In 1935-36, the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings -- and yes -- the Detroit Lions were all champions. (Never thought I'd get to type such a thing about the Lions).

At the time, Detroit was nicknamed "City of Champions," and it came at a perfect time. The city had just been slammed by the Great Depression and was recovering from a particularly hard-hit industry.

To put a cherry on top, Detroit's Joe Louis also captured the heavyweight boxing championship.

Seems like just yesterday, doesn't it?

