Bring your dog to a Detroit Tigers game: 'Bark at the Park' returns for 2 games in 2018

DETROIT - "Bark at the Park" returns to Comerica Park for two games this year.

The Detroit Tigers will host two dog events during the 2018 season: May 14 against the Cleveland Indians and September 17 against the Minnesota Twins.

Fans can purchase the exclusive Bark at the Park ticket package that includes one ticket for a dog and its owner, access to the Bark at the Park party area featuring water stations, dog "restrooms," Michigan Humane Society volunteers and other amenities. Packages are available for $48 per pair of tickets (one adult ticket, one dog ticket).

Additional adult tickets can be purchased. Please note, one dog per paid adult ticket. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Michigan Humane Society. The Michigan Humane Society is the largest and oldest animal welfare organization in the state, caring for tens of thousands of animals each year.

A limited supply of tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m. For more information or to purchase the ticket package, visit tigers.com/bark.

A special Bark at the Park event ticket is required to participate. Bark at the Park packages can only be purchased online. No day-of-game sales. No exceptions.

All participants must provide a copy of all up-to-date vaccinations upon check in (entry will not be granted without this printed information).

The Tigers open the 2018 season on March 29 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

