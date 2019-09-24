Check out all these incentives offered to a Local 4 employee to renew Tigers season ticket package

DETROIT - It appears 2020 will be another long, difficult season for the Detroit Tigers, and that's likely why they were willing to add huge package of incentives for one Local 4 employee to renew his 28-game season ticket package.

Our employee said the Tigers aren't aware that he works for Local 4 News, so this package is likely offered to all season ticket holders with his ticket package.

Here's everything he was offered to renew his 28-game package:

A 10% discount around Comerica Park at all concession stands and in the D Shop. This includes all food items and beverages, including alcohol.

A new 12-month payment option. The total price is divided by 12 and requested in monthly payments.

A new, fully complementary ticket exchange program. He can receive seats comparable to his normal seats without paying extra. Unlike in past seasons, there won't be an exchange fee. This is also a change because previously, a ticket holder who missed a game had to exchange that ticket for a game specifically in the following month.



The following four incentives were offered for early renewal (before Sept. 10):

Two tickets to all three games this season against the New York Yankees -- from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12.

Two tickets to a Detroit Red Wings game of his choosing in October or November.

A $100 gift card to Iridesence Steak House on the 16th floor of the Motor City Casino.

Free Tiger Club and Tiger Den lounge passes for next year to all of his games. "With your current tickets, you already have these, but you will receive extra."

He also had the option to choose one of the following four packages:

Corporate : Top Golf event, executive breakfast, pregame cocktail hours, Taste of MLB event. -- These are tailored to networking events or client/business partner entertainment.

: Top Golf event, executive breakfast, pregame cocktail hours, Taste of MLB event. -- These are tailored to networking events or client/business partner entertainment. Diehard : Tiger team party, Tiger team bowling event, Chalk Talk with manager Ron Gardenhire and general manager Al Avila, away team viewing party. -- These are tailored to diehard fans for more team interaction and fan events.

: Tiger team party, Tiger team bowling event, Chalk Talk with manager Ron Gardenhire and general manager Al Avila, away team viewing party. -- These are tailored to diehard fans for more team interaction and fan events. Family : Kids take batting practice, apple orchard, zoo day, holiday card shoot with mascot Paws, movie night on the field. -- These are tailored for families with children.

: Kids take batting practice, apple orchard, zoo day, holiday card shoot with mascot Paws, movie night on the field. -- These are tailored for families with children. Social: Craft beer sampling pregame, Taste of Detroit event, Fright Night, mixology class. -- These are tailored for the laid back fans who enjoy social events.

He can choose one of the four experiences and receive invites to all the events in that category for no extra cost. Events that include food and drinks are not extra cost.

The Tigers will begin their final home series Tuesday against the first-place Minnesota Twins. Detroit finishes the season with a four-game series on the road against the Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers are currently the worst team in MLB -- four games behind the Baltimore Orioles. At 46-109, it looks like the Tigers will fail to reach 50 wins for only the second time in franchise history (43 wins in 2003).

Next year doesn't figure to be much better, with many of the team's top prospects not expected to begin the season on the MLB roster.

Detroit is currently 25th in MLB attendance, with an average of 18,850 fans per home game, according to ESPN.

Here's how attendance numbers have fallen at Comerica Park each of the last six years:

2019: 18,850 (25th)

2018: 23,212 (22nd)

2017: 28,661 (16th)

2016: 31,173 (13th)

2015: 33,654 (9th)

2014: 36,014 (7th)

2013: 38,066 (6th)

The Tigers likely anticipate another drop as the rebuild continues, but they're hoping these incentives will help them keep the ticket holders who weathered the 2019 season.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.