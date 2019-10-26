Arizona State football vs. UCLA: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Khaylan Kearse-Thomas #20 and Tyler Johnson #41 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrate after a missed field goal by the Michigan State Spartans in the first half of the game at Spartan Stadium on September 14, 2019 in East Lansing,…

PASADENA, Calif. - Arizona State looks to bounce back from its worst offensive output in 11 years on Saturday when the 24th-ranked Sun Devils visit UCLA. Utah ended Arizona State's streak of 125 games with more than 10 points in last Saturday's 21-3 victory, while UCLA snapped an 11-year drought against Stanford by cruising to a 34-16 win.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Arizona State -3.5

The Sun Devils fell into a tie for third place in the Pac-12 South with UCLA and Arizona after being dominated by Utah, which did not allow Arizona State's offense to cross midfield in the first half and allowed only 136 yards of total offense. "I told our football team that we're going to find out a lot about ourselves this next week," coach Herm Edwards told reporters. "Utah hit us in the mouth, and they beat us up. Credit to them. The second half of the season will tell us a lot about where we're at." The next chapter begins against a UCLA team that recorded its best defensive effort of the season in last week's win over Stanford. The Bruins snapped a two-game losing skid by recording seven sacks and holding the Cardinal to 55 rushing yards.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12)

Freshman Jayden Daniels threw for 363 yards and recorded four touchdowns in a 38-34 win over Washington State before heading to Salt Lake City, where he was 14-for-18 passing for 25 yards and an interception. Eno Benjamin ran for 104 yards on 15 carries against the Utes, but Daniels was under constant pressure behind a young offensive line and the Sun Devils were penalized 12 times for 122 yards. Safety Evan Fields was ejected in the first half of last week's contest for targeting and sat out the second half, but he'll be eligible to start Saturday.

ABOUT UCLA (2-5, 2-2)

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson returned after missing one game due to injury and passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in the win over Stanford, while running back Joshua Kelley ran for 176 yards. The Bruins have averaged 221.5 yards on the ground in their last four contests after averaging 78 yards in their first three games. Linebacker Krys Barnes has 47 tackles to lead the improving defensive unit, which had struggled before turning in an encouraging performance against Stanford.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UCLA holds a 20-14-1 lead in the all-time series, but Arizona State has won three of the last four meetings.

2. Arizona State is one of just seven teams in the country to not allow a 50-plus yard play from scrimmage this season.

3. UCLA WR Kyle Philips has 23 catches in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 24, UCLA 17

