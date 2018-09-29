Boise State football vs. Wyoming: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Chase Cord #10 of the Boise State Broncos runs down the sidelines during second half action against the Connecticut Huskies on September 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 62-7. (Photo by Loren…

LARAMIE, Wyo. - Boise State is seeking to rebound from a rare whipping and the No. 25 Broncos look for a better effort when they visit Wyoming on Saturday in the Mountain West opener for both schools. Boise State was routed 44-21 at Oklahoma State on Sept. 15 after averaging 59 points in its first two contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Boise State -17

The Broncos are still one of the favorites to land in a New Year's Six bowl, but the loss certainly exposed the team. "The disappointment, we’ve talked enough about that, but move on," Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said at a press conference. "That’s what we need to do. Move on and learn from it. The sun came up.” Wyoming also knows how it feels to be outclassed by a Power Five conference school as it has been routed by Washington State (41-19) and Missouri (40-13). The Cowboys also are coming off a bye after edging Wofford 17-14 two Saturdays ago.

ABOUT BOISE STATE (2-1, 0-0 Mountain West)

Senior quarterback Brett Rypien hasn't thrown an interception in 112 attempts this season while completing 71.4 percent for 1,047 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior wideout Sean Modster has emerged as Rypien's favorite target with 17 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns, while junior running back Alexander Mattison has rushed for 224 yards and three scores. Junior defensive end Durrant Miles has a team-best three sacks and junior safety DeAndre Pierce has a team-high 18 tackles for a defense that gave up 422 yards in the loss to Oklahoma State.

ABOUT WYOMING (2-2, 0-0)

The Cowboys are averaging just 19.5 points and redshirt freshman quarterback Tyler Vander Waal has thrown for just 588 yards as the replacement for NFL first-round draft pick Josh Allen. Senior Nico Evans (279 rushing yards) has a solid 6.6-yard average per carry, which is a better mark than junior wideout Austin Conway (6.5) possesses while leading the team with 19 receptions for 124 yards. Standout senior safety Andrew Wingard has a team-best 32 tackles along with an interception for a unit with a meager pass rush (five sacks) that is allowing 25.5 points per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boise State is 11-1 all-time against the Cowboys and has won five of six visits to Wyoming.

2. Wingard has 399 career tackles and is closing in on the school mark held by Galand Thaxton (467 from 1984-87).

3. Broncos senior CB Tyler Horton (knee) could miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Boise State 31, Wyoming 20

