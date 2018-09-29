Clemson football vs. Syracuse: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Defensive lineman K.J. Henry #13 of the Clemson Tigers reacts as he runs off the field with teammates defensive end Xavier Kelly #22, safety Nolan Turner #24, and linebacker Jalen Williams #30 after the Tigers force a Furman Paladins fumble…

CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 2 Clemson will have a new starting quarterback — and perhaps a new distraction — when it hosts an upstart Syracuse team in an ACC clash on Saturday. The Orange, who stunned the Tigers with a 27-24 victory at home last season, are off to their best start since 1991.

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Clemson -25.5

Two days after coach Dabo Swinney named freshman Trevor Lawrence the Tigers’ starting quarterback on Monday, Kelly Bryant announced he will transfer from the program he led to the College Football Playoff last season. “At the end of the day, my job is to put the best people out there and give this team the best chance to win,” Swinney told reporters. “And based on four games, that’s the decision that was made.” Bryant is an effective runner, but Lawrence is the stronger passer, which could benefit the Tigers against a Syracuse team whose biggest weakness during a surprising 4-0 start has been defending the pass. While the Tigers are attempting to improve to 5-0 for the fourth straight season and sixth in the last eight, the Orange are 4-0 for just the third time since 1960.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (4-0, 1-0 ACC)

The Orange aren’t just winning, they’re doing so convincingly as they have not trailed through their first four contests. Their up-tempo offense is flourishing in coach Dino Babers’ third season, with dynamic dual-threat quarterback Eric Dungey passing for 763 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception while leading the team in rushing with 354 yards and four scores. The defense gave up a whopping 621 total yards in a season-opening win at Western Michigan but was dominant against Wagner and Florida State before having a tough time stopping Connecticut’s ground game in a 51-21 triumph last week.

ABOUT CLEMSON (4-0, 1-0)

The dynamic changes for the Tigers on offense with Lawrence taking over full-time and providing more of a deep passing threat. The big-armed freshman has been impressive, passing for 600 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions through his first four collegiate games, and provides a nice complement to running back Travis Etienne, who has rushed for 284 yards over his last two contests. The Tigers’ defense has been dominant, holding three of the team's four opponents to 203 total yards or fewer.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson has forced a turnover in 12 consecutive games and recorded at least three sacks in four straight contests.

2. Syracuse has scored 37 points off turnovers while allowing only seven.

3. Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow, who has 149 career receptions, has caught a pass in 32 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Clemson 31, Syracuse 20

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.