College Football Bowl predictions for Michigan, Michigan State

Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with Mark Dantonio after a 32-23 Michigan win at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 29, 2016, in East Lansing. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

College football teams around the country will find out if they're heading to a bowl game on Sunday.

While Michigan and Michigan State are not in the running for a College Football Playoff spot, both teams will play in bowl games to end their seasons.

Michigan lost its chance at a Playoff spot after a blowout loss to Ohio State last week.

Western and Eastern Michigan are also in the mix for a bowl game.

Bowl selection is set for Sunday just after 12 p.m. -- but here's a look at what the experts are saying:

Michigan bowl predictions:

SB Nation: Fiesta (Glendale, Arizona): LSU vs. Michigan

ESPN: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida

Bleacher Report: Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan

Sports Illustrated: Peach Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida

Michigan State bowl predictions:

SB Nation: Music City (Nashville): Michigan State vs. Missouri

ESPN: New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Michigan State

Sports Illustrated: Outback Bowl: Michigan State vs. Mississippi State

