College Football Bowl predictions for Michigan, Michigan State

College football teams around the country will find out if they're heading to a bowl game on Sunday.
While Michigan and Michigan State are not in the running for a College Football Playoff spot, both teams will play in bowl games to end their seasons.
Michigan lost its chance at a Playoff spot after a blowout loss to Ohio State last week.
Western and Eastern Michigan are also in the mix for a bowl game.
Bowl selection is set for Sunday just after 12 p.m. -- but here's a look at what the experts are saying:
Michigan bowl predictions:
SB Nation: Fiesta (Glendale, Arizona): LSU vs. Michigan
ESPN: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida
Bleacher Report: Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan
Sports Illustrated: Peach Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida
Michigan State bowl predictions:
SB Nation: Music City (Nashville): Michigan State vs. Missouri
ESPN: New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Michigan State
Sports Illustrated: Outback Bowl: Michigan State vs. Mississippi State
