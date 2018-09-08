Georgia football vs. South Carolina: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Marcus Marshall #34 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is tackled by Leonard Floyd #84 of the Georgia Bulldogs at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Both teams eased into the season with decisive victories against overmatched opponents, but this week will be a lot different as 24th-ranked South Carolina hosts No. 2 Georgia on Saturday in the SEC opener for both teams. The Bulldogs and Gamecocks combined to win their openers by a total of 79 points, but the stakes are vastly higher this week as both look to avoid starting conference play with a defeat.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Georgia -10

“We’ve talked to our kids about it a lot over the summer, an opportunity to go into an environment that’ll be as tough as any,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Monday, referencing the difference between smashing Austin Peay 45-0 at home and playing a conference road game. The Bulldogs rolled up 508 yards of total offense in the opener and displayed plenty of big-play potential, including a 72-yard touchdown run by California transfer Demetris Robertson. Likewise, the Gamecocks followed up on their plans to push the tempo on offense in a 49-15 rout of Coastal Carolina, getting four TD passes from Jake Bentley while averaging 6.9 yards per rushing attempt. “In order to create some explosive plays in the passing game especially, you need to be able to run the ball and stay balanced to create 1-on-1s down the field,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp told reporters on Tuesday.

ABOUT GEORGIA (1-0)

Jake Fromm, last season’s SEC Freshman of the Year, completed 12-of-16 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns in limited duty while freshman Justin Fields displayed his multi-facet talents – passing for 63 yards and a score while rushing three times for 33 yards. D’Andre Swift, the Bulldogs’ top returning running back, finished with 43 yards on eight carries and caught four passes out of the backfield. Georgia’s defense was not challenged much as it allowed only 152 yards.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (1-0)

Rico Dowdle rushed 15 times for 105 yards and a touchdown while Ty’Son Williams recorded 82 yards and a score on 11 carries. That helped open the passing game for Bentley, who completed 22-of-29 attempts for 250 yards as the Gamecocks scored three TDs in the first 21 minutes. Linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams finished with five tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack, but the Gamecocks did lose defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum to a sprained left ankle in the third quarter.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia WR Terry Godwin, the team's second-leading receiver last year who missed this season opener with a calf strain, is expected to play Saturday.

2. South Carolina WR Deebo Samuel, who broke his leg after scoring six touchdowns in three games last season, caught seven passes for 56 yards and a score in the opener.

3. Georgia leads the all-time series 50-18-2 and has won each of the last three meetings.

PREDICTION: Georgia 31, South Carolina 27

