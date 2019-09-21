College Football

Hawaii football vs. Central Arkansas: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Rainbow Warriors battle Bears

By Gracenote

Cole McDonald #13 of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors looks to throw the ball in the first quarter against the Washington Huskies during their game at Husky Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

HONOLULU - The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are battling the Central Arkansas Bears at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

TV: Spectrum Sports at 11:59 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Bears are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games.
  • HOT: Bears are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Bears are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • COLD: Rainbow Warriors are 0-8 ATS in their last 8 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
  • COLD: Rainbow Warriors are 1-8-2 ATS in their last 11 games in September.
  • COLD: Rainbow Warriors are 1-6-1 ATS in their last 8 non-conference games.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 4-1 in Rainbow Warriors last 5 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.

