Hawaii football vs. Central Arkansas: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

HONOLULU - The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are battling the Central Arkansas Bears at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
TV: Spectrum Sports at 11:59 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Bears are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games.
- HOT: Bears are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Bears are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- COLD: Rainbow Warriors are 0-8 ATS in their last 8 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
- COLD: Rainbow Warriors are 1-8-2 ATS in their last 11 games in September.
- COLD: Rainbow Warriors are 1-6-1 ATS in their last 8 non-conference games.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 4-1 in Rainbow Warriors last 5 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
