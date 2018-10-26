Indiana football vs. Minnesota: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Indiana looks to end its three-game losing streak when it visits Minnesota in the Big Ten Conference on Friday night. The Hoosiers won four of their first five games of the season but haven't won since with all the losses to ranked teams, including a 33-28 setback to No. 16 Penn State last week, to fall to .500 and hope to take a step toward bowl eligibility by knocking off the Golden Gophers for the first time since 2007.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Indiana -2.5

"I believe in these kids and I hurt for them but we're going to stay the course," Indiana coach Tom Allen told reporters. "We're going to keep doing the things that we're doing over and over again until we break through." Minnesota is heading in the wrong direction after suffering a disappointing 53-28 defeat to previously winless Nebraska. The Gophers have surrendered an average of 43.8 points per game during their four-game losing streak, and are still searching for their first Big Ten win as they look to plug holes in a porous defense, which has given up 21 touchdowns during conference play. "It's very hard to win that way as you see the 40 points and I see the internal things that we have to fix," Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck told reporters. "I understand exactly where we're at but I also understand where we are going."

ABOUT MINNESOTA (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten)

Zack Annexstad was 9-of-20 for 135 yards and a touchdown in the first half against Nebraska before he was rushed to the hospital with internal injuries and is questionable for Friday. Tanner Morgan completed 11-of-16 passes for 214 yards to go along with a rushing touchdown and could be in line for his first career start Friday if Annexstad is unable to play. Running back Shannon Brooks, who was due to make his season debut against the Cornhuskers after suffering a knee injury in the spring, is under investigation for allegedly assaulting his roommate and his status is unknown.

ABOUT INDIANA (4-4, 1-4)

Peyton Ramsey threw for 236 yards and a touchdown against Penn State to move into a tie with Trent Green and Blake Powers for 10th place on the Hoosiers' all-time TD passes list with 23. Backup quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 9-of-19 passes for 94 yards against the Nittany Lions before suffering a season-ending knee injury and will be replaced by Reese Taylor. Stevie Scott rushed for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns to post his third 100-yard game, which is two shy of matching Indiana's single-season freshman record set by Anthony Thompson in 1986.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Minnesota has won five straight home meetings with Indiana.

2. Scott has rushed for six touchdowns this season.

3. The Gophers are 2-11 in conference games under Fleck.

PREDICTION: Indiana 28, Minnesota 24

