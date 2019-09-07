Kentucky football vs. Eastern Michigan: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Kentucky will look to continue its mastery of the Mid-American Conference on Saturday when it meets visiting Eastern Michigan in a non-conference game. The Wildcats have won 11 straight and 32 of 39 games overall against the MAC, including a 24-20 triumph over the Eagles in their only prior meeting in 2017.

TIME: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Kentucky -14.5

Kentucky dispatched another MAC team - Toledo - in its season opener behind a strong second half from junior quarterback Terry Wilson. After amassing 56 passing yards in the first half, Wilson aired it out - something he promised the Wildcats were going to do more of this season - in the second half to the tune of 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 32-yard score to freshman Bryce Oliver. Lynn Bowden, Jr. was as usual his favorite as the duo connected on six receptions for 77 yards, which sent the junior from Youngstown, Ohio, over the 1,000-yard receiving mark for his career. Mike Glass III was nearly perfect in leading the Eagles back from a 10-0 deficit in their opener against Coastal Carolina, completing 20-of-22 passes for three touchdowns while also running for a score.

ABOUT EASTERN MICHIGAN (1-0)

One of the top teams in the MAC and the country in terms of interceptions last season with 13, the Eagles picked up where they left off with four picks in the opener. Kevin McGill and Brody Hoying, both seniors, came up with their fifth and third career interceptions, respectively, while sophomore Blake Bogan and senior defensive lineman Clay Holford also had one apiece for defensive coordinator Neal Neathery's unit, which also limited Coastal Carolina's run game to 2.5 yards per carry. The Eagles last four-pick game occurred against Vanderbilt in September 2007.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (1-0)

DeAndre Square earned rave reviews for his performance against Toledo, suggesting the team will be in good hands despite the departure of all-time sacks leader Josh Allen. The sophomore from Detroit, who started one game last season, had 11 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and half a sack, but the highlight was deflecting the ball to himself for an interception. Square, who is listed at 6 feet 1, 204 pounds, did not allow a reception in pass coverage, helping him to earn a spot on Pro Football Focus' National Team Defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kentucky is 11-3 in its last 14 games, which ranks second in the SEC behind Alabama (13-1) and has allowed 24 or fewer points in 14 of their last 15 contests.

2. Glass' 90.9 completion percentage against Coastal Carolina is the best for the Eagles since 1999.

3. Kavosiey Smoke was by far the most efficient back of the three the Wildcats used to account for the production they were accustomed to getting from the departed Benny Snell, Jr., carrying the ball seven times but for an 11.1-yard average, highlighted by a 40-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 37, Eastern Michigan 21

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.