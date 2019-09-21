Louisiana football vs. Ohio: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

ATHENS, Ohio - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are battling the Ohio Bobcats at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio.
TV: ESPN+ at 2 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Bobcats are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight up loss.
- HOT: Bobcats are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Bobcats are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Ragin' Cajuns are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Ragin' Cajuns are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Ragin' Cajuns are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 9-0-1 in Bobcats last 10 vs. S-Belt.
- HOT: Under is 9-0 in Bobcats last 9 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bobcats last 6 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bobcats last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Ragin' Cajuns last 4 road games.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Ragin' Cajuns last 4 games as a road underdog.
