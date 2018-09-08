LSU football vs. Southeastern Louisiana: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Derrius Guice #5 of the LSU Tigers fends off Larry Pryor #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies as he runs with the ball in the second half at Kyle Field on November 24, 2016 in College Station, Texas. LSU Tigers won 54-39. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. - You could make a pretty fair argument that no team enjoyed a better start to the season than LSU which thumped eighth-ranked Miami, 33-17, on Sunday night in the Advocare Classic in Arlington, Texas. The Tigers, who moved up nine spots to 15th in this week's coaches' poll, now must make a quick turnaround and host upset-minded Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: None

LSU will have to do it without outside linebacker and top pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson who will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the win over the Hurricanes. "I feel bad for him," Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said. "He's a great young man who's totally dedicated himself this year." LSU has won its last 12 home openers dating back to a 45-3 win over Louisiana-Lafayette in 2006. Despite their campuses being separated by just 47 miles, the Tigers will be playing Southeastern Louisiana, of the FCS Southland Conference, for only the second time in school history and for the first time since 1949 when LSU posted a 48-7 victory in Baton Rouge.

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA (0-1)

The Lions were picked to finish fifth in the Southland preseason poll but almost upset UL Monroe in their opener, losing 34-31 in the final minute. Quarterback Chason Virgil, a transfer from Fresno State, was outstanding in his debut, completing 28-of-39 passes for 358 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. His top target was 5-foot-7, 170-pound wide receiver Juwan Petit-Frere who caught five passes for 148 yards and two TDs.

ABOUT LSU (1-0)

Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow was steady in his first college start, completing 11-of-24 passes for 140 yards and not turning the ball over when pressured. Senior Nick Brossette, who has never rushed for more than 145 yards in a season, starred in the backfield, rushing for 125 yards and two TDs on 22 carries including a 50-yard TD run that snapped a 3-3 tie and started a streak of 30 consecutive points by the Tigers en route to 33-3 third quarter lead. Linebacker Devin White, projected as a potential first- or second-round NFL draft pick, led the Tigers with eight tackles and also had a quarterback hurry.

EXTRA POINTS

1. LSU is 70-19-4 in home openers at Tiger Stadium with the last loss coming against Tennessee, 30-27, in overtime in 2005.

2. The Tigers have won 29 straight against in-state opponents dating back to a 31-28 loss to visiting Tulane in 1982.

3. Southeastern Louisiana LB Tamarcus Russell had 20 tackles in the loss to UL Monroe, the most by a player since the program was reinstated in 2003.

PREDICTION: LSU 56, Southeastern Louisiana 3

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.