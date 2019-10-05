Michigan football vs. Iowa: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines scores a first quarter touchdown while playing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - No. 14 Iowa looks for its first 5-0 start since 2014 when it travels to Ann Arbor on Saturday to face 18th-ranked Michigan in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes have won their first four games by an average margin of 25 points, including a 48-3 rout of Middle Tennessee State in Week 5, to continue their climb up the national rankings and hope to pass their first test in conference play by knocking off the Wolverines for the third consecutive time.

TV: Noon ET, FOX. LINE: Michigan -3.5

"It's always exciting to go up there and it's always a tough challenge," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz told reporters. "We'll have to play our best game of the season." Michigan bounced back from its disappointing 35-14 loss to ninth-ranked Wisconsin by blanking Rutgers 52-0. The Wolverines moved offensive coordinator Josh Gattis down to the sideline after two games in the press box and the move paid instant dividends as they set season highs in total yards (476), touchdowns (seven) and points against the Scarlet Knights, and they hope to ride the momentum to their first victory against Iowa since Nov. 17, 2012. "It was a good move and I'm glad we did it," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters. "It can still be better but I thought we took a big leap."

ABOUT IOWA (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Nate Stanley completed 17-of-25 passes for 276 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win against Middle Tennessee State to move within two TD passes of leapfrogging Drew Tate (61) for second place on Iowa's all-time list. Toren Young rushed for a career-high 131 yards while Brandon Smith caught six passes for 71 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Hawkeyes racked up 644 yards of offense, which is the most in the Ferentz era which spans 20 years. All-Big Ten left tackle Alaric Jackson could return after missing the last three games with a bone bruise on his right knee, while defensive back Kaevon Merriweather is expected to play following a two-game absence due to a foot problem.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Shea Patterson had his best game of the season as he completed 17-of-23 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown while rushing for three scores in the win against Rutgers. Ronnie Bell caught six passes for a career-high 83 yards and Nico Collins finished with 59 yards and a touchdown as the Wolverines surpassed the 50-point plateau for the sixth time under Harbaugh. Linebacker Josh Ross (foot) and tight end Sean McKeon (knee) will miss their second consecutive game through injury while backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is questionable as he continues to recover from a concussion.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa has won five of the last six meetings with Michigan.

2. Stanley has attempted 136 passes without an interception, which is the fifth-longest streak in the nation.

3. The Wolverines have won 10 consecutive home games dating back to last season.

PREDICTION: Michigan 24, Iowa 21

