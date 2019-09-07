Minnesota football vs. Fresno State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

The Minnesota Golden Gophers congratulate teammate Ko Kieft #42 on completing a two-point conversion against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter of the game on September 8, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.…

FRESNO, Calif. - Minnesota received a surprising test from FCS member South Dakota State before escaping with the victory in its season opener, but coach P.J. Fleck isn't about to apologize. Instead, he's looking for an improved effort Saturday when the Gophers visit Fresno State, which opened with a 31-23 loss at USC.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Minnesota -3

Sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan was 13-of-18 passing for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Minnesota's 28-21 home victory over the Jackrabbits, who finished with 367 yards of total offense and stymied the Gophers' running attack. "We were tested, and our players passed the test," Fleck told reporters. "And whether we won by 40 or 20 or seven, we won. Now, are there a lot of things we have to get better at? Yes." Minnesota handed Fresno State one of its two losses last season when safety Antoine Winfield Jr. sealed a 21-14 victory with a late interception in the end zone. Picked to win the West Division of the Mountain West in the preseason media poll, the Bulldogs are 21-5 over their last 26 games but fell behind early and never led in last week's loss to USC.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (1-0)

Rashod Bateman had five catches for 132 yards in the win over South Dakota State, but the Gophers' vaunted ground attack was held to 132 yards rushing on 42 carries for a 3.1-yard average. Senior wideout Tyler Johnson has caught a pass in 24 straight games and made 78 catches for 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns last season but was a non-factor in the opener with three receptions for 28 yards. The team's young secondary boasts one senior starter in Chris Williamson, who built on his strong finish from last season with a 43-yard pick six against South Dakota State.

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (0-1)

Senior quarterback Jorge Reyna engineered the comeback effort last week in his first career start against USC and finished 19-of-39 for 256 yards and two touchdowns with 88 rushing yards. The Bulldogs struggled on special teams and allowed three sacks, but receivers Derrion Grim and Chris Coleman combined for two touchdowns and should be reliable targets for Reyna this season. The Bulldogs lost several key starters from last year's defense but return senior linebacker Mykal Walker, who had a game-high 15 tackles in the opener.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Fresno State is 11-1 at home under coach Jeff Tedford – including 6-0 last season.

2. The Gophers have won 16 straight non-conference games, which is the longest streak in the nation.

3. Fresno State has not started a season 0-2 since 2014.

PREDICTION: Fresno State 27, Minnesota 24

