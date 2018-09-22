Ohio State football vs. Tulane: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass in the second quarter of the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State coach Urban Meyer will be back on the sidelines as the No. 4 Buckeyes host Tulane in a nonconference tilt on Saturday. Meyer served a three-game suspension related to his handling of domestic abuse allegations against recently fired assistant Zach Smith and Ohio State thrived without Meyer by averaging 56.3 points and 608.7 yards in his absence.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Ohio State -37

Interim coach Ryan Day racked up three wins by an average of 35.7 points while Meyer struggled to watch the contests on his home television set. "I was just devastated. I love these players," Meyer said at a press conference. "I have such great respect for these players. And that's why I've tried to share throughout my career is how hard these guys worked. I think a lot of times people see No. 68, No. 5, No. 7. And the time and effort that goes into that, that's their payday, that's the time to showcase." Ohio State will be without standout junior defensive end Nick Bosa (team-best four sacks) after he departed last Saturday's win over TCU due to an abdominal injury. The Green Wave are playing the Buckeyes for the first time and are coming off a loss to UAB last Saturday.

ABOUT TULANE (1-2)

Senior quarterback Jonathan Banks has a shaky 48.1 completion percentage while passing for 651 yards and five touchdowns against one interception with junior Darnell Mooney (18 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns) and senior Terren Encalade (11 for 248, two scores) serving as his favorite targets. Senior cornerback Donnie Lewis has two interceptions this season and seven in a career that includes 34 starts entering Saturday. Senior linebacker Zachery Harris has a team-best 25 tackles and junior linebacker Lawrence Graham has 24 for a unit allowing 23.7 points per game.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (3-0)

Sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins has topped 300 yards in two of his first three college starts while throwing for 890 yards and 11 touchdowns -- both figures lead the Big Ten -- against one interception. Junior Mike Weber (281 rushing yards, three touchdowns) and sophomore J.K. Dobbins (268, one TD) are leading the way as the Buckeyes are averaging 260.7 yards on the ground behind a fierce offensive line. Junior defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones scored on a 28-yard interception return against TCU and has three sacks for a unit that has recorded 11 overall.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Weber (2,003) is the 26th back in Ohio State history to top 2,000 rushing yards.

2. The Green Wave haven't defeated a ranked team since posting a 27-23 victory over Vanderbilt in 1984.

3. The Buckeyes are converting 61 percent of their third-down opportunities.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 66, Tulane 7

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.