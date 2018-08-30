Oklahoma State football vs. Missouri State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Running back Chris Carson #32 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys breaks through the Kansas line during the second quarter of a NCAA college football game at the Boone Pickens Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by J Pat…

STILLWATER, Okla. - Oklahoma State has posted three straight 10-win seasons, but expectations were a lot higher last season before the defense yielded between 34 and 62 points in six conference games that cost the Cowboys a chance at the Big 12 and BCS championships.

When FCS opponent Missouri State visits in the season opener Thursday, fans will get a first-hand look at a new defensive scheme that No. 25 Oklahoma State hopes can keep opponents in check this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: None

The Cowboys averaged 45 points and 569 yards of total offense last season, but they must replace quarterback Mason Rudolph and wideouts James Washington and Marcell Ateman, who have all departed for the NFL.

Rudolph passed for a school-record 4,904 yards and departed with 50 school records while James Washington left as the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards (4,472) and the winner of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award as the nation's most outstanding receiver in 2017 as Oklahoma State became the first team in Big 12 history to feature a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard runner and a pair of 1,000-yard receivers. Junior running back Justice Hill led the conference in rushing with 1,467 yards (15 TDs and 5.5 yards per carry) after breaking Thurman Thomas’ freshman record for rushing with 1,142 yards in 2016.

Oklahoma State has won 22 straight home openers and is 7-0 all-time against Missouri State, including a 40-23 victory in 2014.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (2017: 10-3)

Senior Taylor Cornelius, a 6-6 senior, will make his first career start after completing 15-of-24 passes for 220 yards and picking up 108 yards on 17 carries in his career.

Tasked to pick up the slack for Washington and Ateman is senior Jalen McCleskey, who has so far piled up 152 catches, 1,710 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his career. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles brings his 4-2-5 scheme from Duke to a unit that returns seven starters, including all-conference candidates in defensive end Jordan Brailford, linebackers Justin Phillips and Calvin Bundage and cornerbacks A.J. Green and Rodarius Williams.

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (2017: 3-8)

The offense averaged 24.2 points and 361 yards last season and the defense yielded 38.3 points and 472.8 yards but nine starters return. Quarterback Peyton Huslig completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 1,981 yards with nine TDs versus 11 interceptions and led the team with 621 yards rushing. He broke loose in a 72-43 loss to Missouri, throwing for a season-high 353 yards and two scores.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Prior to arriving in Stillwater in 2005, coach Mike Gundy was the all-time passing leader in school history. Since then, Zac Robinson, Brandon Weeden and Rudolph have surpassed him.

2. K Matt Ammendola’s 23 made field goals in 2017 led the Big 12 and ranked fifth in the FBS.

3. Hill averaged 112 yards rushing a game; no other back in the Big 12 averaged more than 88.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 44, Missouri State 13

