Southern Miss football vs. Alcorn State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles are hosting the Alcorn State Braves at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Braves are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Braves are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 non-conference games.
- HOT: Braves are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games.
- HOT: Braves are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Braves are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Golden Eagles are 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Golden Eagles last 4 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Golden Eagles last 6 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 5-1 in Golden Eagles last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-1 in Golden Eagles last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-1 in Braves last 5 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 4-1 in Braves last 5 non-conference games.
