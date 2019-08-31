Southern Miss football vs. Alcorn State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Southern Miss Golden Eagles defenders at Commonwealth Stadium on September 3, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. Southern Mississippi defeated Kentucky 44-35. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles are hosting the Alcorn State Braves at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

HOT: Braves are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog.

HOT: Braves are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 non-conference games.

HOT: Braves are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games.

HOT: Braves are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.

HOT: Braves are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.

COLD: Golden Eagles are 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.

OVER/UNDER

HOT: Under is 4-0 in Golden Eagles last 4 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.

HOT: Over is 5-1 in Golden Eagles last 6 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.

HOT: Under is 5-1 in Golden Eagles last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.

HOT: Over is 4-1 in Golden Eagles last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.

HOT: Under is 4-1 in Braves last 5 games overall.

HOT: Under is 4-1 in Braves last 5 non-conference games.

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.