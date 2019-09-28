Syracuse football vs. Holy Cross: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Scoop Bradshaw #18 of the Syracuse Orange reacts after breaking up a pass during a game against the Clemson Tigers at the Carrier Dome on September 14, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse wraps up its non-conference slate Saturday when it hosts FCS foe Holy Cross. The Orange are aiming to win back-to-back games for the first time this season, while the Crusaders are just hoping to reach 14 points for the first time this year.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network. LINE: No Line

Syracuse was pounded by Maryland (63-20) and Clemson (41-6) in back-to-back weeks before rolling over Western Michigan its last time out. The Orange racked up 545 yards of total offense, but a defense that was supposed to be the strength of the team yielded 557 yards, including 356 through the air. Syracuse will also look to play a more disciplined style of football after committing 11 penalties versus Western Michigan. Meanwhile, Holy Cross has scored 30 total points in its first three games and quarterback Connor Degenhardt is looking to bounce back from his worst effort of the young season.

ABOUT HOLY CROSS (1-2)

This is the second of a four-game road swing for Holy Cross, which is averaging 2.4 yards per carry so far this season. Miles Alexander has the team's only rushing TD, while Degenhardt threw a touchdown to Tenio Ayeni against Yale last week for the team's only passing score of the year. The Crusaders held the ball for under 22 minutes in that contest and went just 2-of-14 on third and fourth downs.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (2-2)

Syracuse has not had a game decided by fewer than 19 points, but that decision - a 52-33 triumph over Western Michigan - came at the perfect time. Tommy DeVito threw four touchdown passes and Moe Neal had two rushing scores in the emphatic win after managing just six points versus Clemson the week before. "Really proud of the offense to kind of come out of their shell and put some points on the board against any defense in college football, but I'm disappointed in the (two) turnovers," coach Dino Babers told reporters.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Syracuse LB Lakiem Williams has 10 more tackles (32) than anyone else on the team and also boasts a team-high 2.5 sacks.

2. Neal (4.6 yards per carry) is the only Orange player averaging more than 3.5 yards per rushing attempt.

3. Syracuse WR Trishton Jackson had two touchdowns against Western Michigan - his second two-score game in the last three outings.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 52, Holy Cross 13

