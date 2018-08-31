Syracuse football vs. Western Michigan: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Cornerback Darius Phillips #4 of the Western Michigan Broncos celebrates with defensive lineman DeShawn Foster #36 of the Western Michigan Broncos and defensive back Stefan Claiborne #21 of the Western Michigan Broncos after scoring against…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - With 15 total victories in the last four seasons, Syracuse is counting on veteran quarterback Eric Dungey to lead a renaissance. Dungey and the Orange visit Western Michigan on Friday in the season opener for both teams.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Syracuse -5.5

Dungey is back for his senior season but no longer has star wideouts Steve Ishmael and Ervin Phillips, who combined for 194 catches and 2,251 yards last season.

Dungey once again missed some time due to injury but still threw for 2,495 yards and ran for a team-high 595, accounting for 23 total touchdowns.

“I’m really trying to make the most of this last season. I’m trying to leave a legacy,” said Dungey, who was challenged by redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy DeVito in the offseason.

Western Michigan lost four of six to close its 2017 campaign en route to a 6-6 record as injuries took their toll on the Broncos' depth.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (2017: 4-8)

Dungey averages 296.6 total yards per game for his career, fourth in ACC history behind NFL quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston, but the Orange likely will be more of a running team in 2018.

Syracuse returns 94 percent of its rushing yards from a season ago with junior Moe Neal (488 rushing yards) and senior Dontae Strickland (482) joining Dungy in the backfield. Defense likely will be the bigger issue for Syracuse after the team gave up 64, 56 and 42 points in its final three games of 2017.

ABOUT WESTERN MICHIGAN (2017: 6-6)

Injuries were a major issue for the Broncos in 2017, as they suffered 21 season-ending injuries, including quarterback Jon Wassink's broken collarbone that ended his campaign after eight games.

The versatile junior caught two touchdown passes last season to go with 14 touchdown passes and three rushing scores, although he'll have to shoulder a heavy load.

Jarvion Franklin, the school's all-time leading rusher, will be replaced primarily by senior Jamauri Bogan, who ranks among the school's all-time leaders in rushing yards (eighth with 2,563) and rushing TDs (fourth with 27).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Western Michigan coach Tim Lester served on the Syracuse coaching staff from 2013-15.

2. Broncos CB Juwan Dowels is a graduate transfer from Syracuse who played in 24 games for the Orange.

3. Syracuse has won four straight season openers.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 33, Western Michigan 31

