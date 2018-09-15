Texas A&M football vs. UL Monroe: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Kellen Mond #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies rolls out looking for a receiver in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Kyle Field on September 8, 2018 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher doesn't expect to see any difference in his Aggies this week as they prepare to host Louisiana-Monroe. It should be the same preparation they had last week before facing No. 2 Clemson and the same as next week's prep for No. 1 Alabama.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Texas A&M -27

"There's a game being played and there's a scoreboard," Fisher told reporters Monday. "Your mindset never changes who you play. How you prepare should be the same every week." Quarterback Kellen Mond has received national attention after a career-high 430 passing yards in the 28-26 loss to Clemson, helping the Aggies move to third nationally with an average of 629.5 yards of total offense. Fisher said Mond is one of the hardest workers in practice and has become a leader on the team by example. The Warhawks rallied from halftime deficits to win both of their games this season.

ABOUT LOUISIANA-MONROE (2-0)

Junior quarterback Caleb Evans has thrown for 541 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and boasts 101 yards to go along with a score on the ground. Senior Marcus Green has caught all four of those touchdowns and leads the Warhawks with 11 catches for 195 yards. The ULM defense came up big in last week's 21-20 win against Southern Miss, holding the Golden Eagles to 58 rushing yards and forcing four turnovers while totaling five sacks.

ABOUT TEXAS A&M (1-1)

Mond has 614 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions while junior Trayveon Williams leads the ground attack with 271 yards and three scores. Sophomores Kendrick Rogers (nine catches, 153 yards, two TDs) and Jhamon Ausbon (nine catches, 142 yards) have become dependable targets among a stable of receivers. Fisher praised the work of the defense's front seven - led by linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Otaro Alaka - during a physical game with Clemson.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texas A&M is one of nine FBS teams that have not forced a turnover this season.

2. Texas A&M LB Anthony Hines will miss the rest of the season with a lower leg injury, Fisher said Wednesday.

3. ULM is tied for eighth nationally with eight sacks, including three from junior DE Sam Miller.

PREDICTION: Texas A&M 48, Louisiana-Monroe 17

