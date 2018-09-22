Washington football vs. Arizona State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jake Browning #3 of the Washington Huskies rushes away from Darrell Williams #49 and Andrew Williams #79 of the Auburn Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SEATTLE - Arizona State recorded a memorable upset of Washington last season and the No. 12 Huskies will be looking to exact some payback when they host the Sun Devils on Saturday in Pac-12 play. Washington was 6-0 and a 17-point road favorite when it was handed a crushing 13-7 setback last October that all but doused its College Football Playoff hopes.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Washington -17

The Huskies opened Pac-12 play with a win over Utah last Saturday and last season's mistake-filled loss to Arizona State is still on their minds. "It doesn't matter on the opponent. You know how these games can go," Washington coach Chris Petersen said at a press conference. "They can turn out much differently if you don't get a couple breaks here and there. But that's what I think about playing in our conference. I say it week in and week out. I know for a fact, anybody can beat anybody." The Sun Devils are looking to bounce back from a loss to San Diego State as they play their first Pac-12 game under first-year coach Herm Edwards. "They've been in the Top 10. It's not by accident, they're a good football team," Edwards said of the Huskies. "Their defense, it's outstanding, one of the better defenses in college football in my opinion."

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12)

Senior quarterback Manny Wilkins has recorded back-to-back 300-yard passing outings and has thrown for 958 yards and seven touchdowns against two interceptions. Standout junior wideout N'Keal Harry has 21 catches for 315 yards and four touchdowns and ranks fifth in school history with 161 receptions. Senior safety Jalen Harvey had a career-best 13 tackles against San Diego State and leads a unit allowing 16 points per game with 25 stops while junior defensive end Darius Slade (team-high 2.5 sacks) is hoping to return from a hand injury that caused him to miss the loss to the Aztecs.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (2-1, 1-0)

Senior quarterback Jake Browning was held to 139 passing yards in last year's loss to the Sun Devils and he's thrown the same number of touchdowns and interceptions (four) this season while passing for 764 yards. Senior running back Myles Gaskin has rushed for 271 yards and two touchdowns and is coming off his best effort of the season after rushing for 143 yards and a score on 30 carries against the Utes. The Huskies allow just 10.3 points per game with senior linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (team-best 33 tackles) and junior safety Taylor Rapp (team highs of three sacks and three fumble recoveries) leading the charge.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona State has won 11 of the past 12 meetings and holds a 19-16 lead in the series.

2. Huskies junior WR Aaron Fuller (19 receptions, 317 yards) has two 100-yard receiving outings and caught at least six passes in each game.

3. The Sun Devils allowed 311 rushing yards in the loss to San Diego State.

PREDICTION: Washington 26, Arizona State 17

