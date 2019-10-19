Washington football vs. Oregon: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Hunter Bryant #1 of the Washington Huskies looks on against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the fourth quarter during their game at Husky Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, Wash. - Oregon became a trend-setter with their explosive and wide-open passing offenses under Chip Kelly and Mike Bellotti. But its the defense for the 12th-ranked Ducks that is getting national attention these days as they head into their game with bitter Pacific Northwest rival Washington, ranked 23rd, on Saturday afternoon in Seattle.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Oregon -3

Since losing their season opener to 11th-ranked Auburn, 27-21, in Arlington, Tex., the Ducks have rolled off five consecutive victories in convincing fashion including a 45-3 win over Colorado last Friday. Oregon has outscored its opponents, 195-25, during that span while allowing just one touchdown, and for the first time since 1958 has held five consecutive teams to single-digit points. Now they face their border rival Huskies, who are second in the conference in scoring with 255 points and are coming in off a 51-27 blowout of Arizona, with a chance to all but clinch the Pac-12 North title with a victory. "They look like they always look like: really big and powerful guys up front on both sides of the ball," Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said of the Huskies. "A lot of talent all over the field. As talented a team as you'll see in the country and very well-coached. Certainly, an opportunity that our guys are really excited about."

ABOUT OREGON (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12 North)

Strong-armed senior quarterback Justin Herbert, a likely top-five NFL draft pick, has thrown a TD pass in 34 consecutive games, the longest streak in the nation, and is one of just five quarterbacks to have thrown five touchdown passes in two games this season. He's protected by a veteran offensive line led by senior left guard Shane Lemieux, who has started 44 straight games and is regarded as one of the top three NFL guard prospects, and sophomore left tackle Penei Sewell, twice named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week after wins over Montana and Stanford. The defense, led by senior linebacker Troy Dye (346 career tackles, 13.5 sacks) and freshman defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (2.5 sacks), ranks third in nation in scoring defense (8.7 points per game) and has had 15 different players register at least a half-sack and nine different players intercept a pass.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12 North)

Junior quarterback Jacob Eason, the 2016 National Gatorade Player of the Year who began his career at Georgia, has completed 134-of-203 passes for 1,692 yards and 13 TDs while throwing three interceptions. Junior Salvon Ahmed had 95 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries last week at Arizona while senior Aaron Fuller, who had a 88-yard punt return for a TD at BYU, is the team's top receiver with 40 catches for 558 yards and five scores. Senior defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e and junior linebacker Ryan Bowman lead the defense with four sacks apiece while freshman corner Cameron Williams paces the team with three interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon has allowed just one TD over its opponents' last 63 drives while also forcing 21 three-and-outs during that span.

2. Washington has outscored its opponents 90-6 in the first quarter.

3. The Ducks lead the nation with an average of 11.7 points per game off turnovers.

PREDICTION: Washington 23, Oregon 20

