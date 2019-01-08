Al Washington becomes second Michigan football assistant to leave for Ohio State this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - It's been a rough seven weeks for the Michigan football program.

Not only did archrival Ohio State end Michigan's conference and national titles hopes in a blowout win at the Horseshoe, the Buckeyes have also pilfered two of Jim Harbaugh's defensive coaches.

On Monday, it was announced that longtime defensive line coach Greg Mattison was leaving Ann Arbor for Columbus. On Tuesday, it was reported that linebackers coach Al Washington would also make the move south.

UPDATE: Just told Al Washington to OSU is a done deal and may include a title beyond asst. coach. @TheFeverABC6 — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) January 8, 2019

Mattison has been a solid recruiter and stabilizing force for a Michigan coaching staff that's undergone plenty of turnover during the Harbaugh era. Washington, meanwhile, made his presence felt immediately as a recruiter.

Both will take on increased roles under new Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

These were just the latest body blows for a Michigan program that's won one game against Ohio State in the last 15 years.

Seven weeks ago, Michigan was ranked No. 4 in the country and favored to win in Columbus to go to the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff.

Since then, Michigan has lost to Ohio State and Florida by a combined 49 points, fallen to No. 14 in the final AP poll, lost two coaches to its archrival and seen Rashan Gary, Devin Bush, David Long and Zach Gentry declare early for the NFL draft.

Defensive coordinator Don Brown could also be a candidate for the Temple head coaching job, which reopened when Manny Diaz took over as Miami's new head coach.

There will be plenty of turnover, both on the field and the sideline, for a Michigan defense that finished second in the country this season.

