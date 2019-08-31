Detroit Lions announce final roster cuts

The Detroit Lions announced today the following roster moves to establish the team's 53-man roster by the League-mandated 4 p.m. ET deadline:
RELEASED:
CB Johnathan Alston
DT John Atkins
LB Malik Carney
TE Jerome Cunningham
T Andrew Donnal
LB Garret Dooley
WR Jonathan Duhart
DT P.J. Johnson
DT Fredrick Jones
WR Tom Kennedy
C Leo Koloamatangi
LB Steven Longa
TE Isaac Nauta
T Matt Nelson
QB Luis Perez
LB Anthony Pittman
WR Brandon Powell
QB Tom Savage
DT Ray Smith
RB Justin Stockton
CB Teez Tabor
RB Mark Thompson
TE Austin Traylor
S Charles Washington
DE Jonathan Wynn
WAIVED/INJURED:
WR Andy Jones
