Detroit Lions include 12 possible NFL draft prospects in pre-draft Twitter video

DETROIT - No, we will not just sit idly by and wait to see who the Detroit Lions draft.

This promises to the be most interesting Lions draft pick in years. After they addressed many of their needs in free agency, the Lions could go in a number of directions at No. 8.

Defensive line? Linebacker? Tight end? Dare we say, quarterback?

We won't know for sure until well after the draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday. That means we only have about seven more hours to speculate!

Well, the team's official Twitter account might have helped narrow down the field Thursday, releasing a video that features the names of 12 draft prospects repeatedly scrolling on a loop.

Here are the 12 names included in the loop:

Josh Allen -- edge, Kentucky

Nick Bosa -- edge, Ohio State

Brian Burns -- edge, Florida State

Devin Bush -- linebacker, Michigan

Clelin Ferrel -- edge, Clemson

Rashan Gary -- defensive lineman, Michigan

T.J. Hockenson -- tight end, Iowa

Ed Oliver -- defensive lineman, Houston

Montez Sweat -- edge, Mississippi State

Devin White -- linebacker, LSU

Jonah Williams -- offensive lineman, Alabama

Quinnen Williams -- defensive lineman, Alabama

Some might say this is just a fun video the team posted for fans and that the Lions front office would never let the team divulge so much confidential draft information to the public just hours before making the pick.

Rubbish! The Lions are clearly trying to tell us something, and it doesn't look good for the Kylar Murray and Dwayne Haskins fans.

Of the 12 names, five are edge rushers, three are defensive linemen and two are linebackers. One tight end and one offensive lineman are the only offensive options.

OK, all jokes aside, we know this tweet doesn't mean anything for tonight's draft. Who knows if the Lions will even remain in the No. 8 slot?

It does reinforce, however, that Detroit is unlikely to draft a young quarterback in the first round. Linebacker and defensive end are huge needs, and there are plenty of options at those positions in this year's draft.

You can take your own screenshot of the video below.

Who will the #Lions select with the 8th pick? #NFLDraft



• Take a screenshot of the video and reply with who you drafted. pic.twitter.com/pz41cueLA3 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 25, 2019

