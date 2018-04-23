NFL Mock Draft roundup 8.0: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?

Bob Quinn General Manager of the Detroit Lions introduces Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The NFL Draft is this week!

The Detroit Lions hold the No. 20 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which takes place on April 26 - April 28 in Arlington, Texas.

The Lions have a new coach and a newly extended general manager. The team is coming off a winning season at 9-7, but missed the playoffs.

Here's who experts are saying the Lions may target in the 2018 NFL Draft:

Sports Illustrated: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama: Payne is the kind of versatile, big-bodied interior lineman who will be a Matt Patricia staple in the next three years as he builds a stout front. Payne is 311 pounds, a bit of a Malcom Brown type, and he’s just 20, with lots of time to be sculpted into a classic two and three-down player to disrupt the interior in the NFC North.

CBS Sports: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College: I can't help but believe Matt Patricia goes with a pass-rusher here.

NFL.com: Will Hernandez, Texas-El Paso, G: I love the way Hernandez plays the game. His physical, nasty style will fit well with the new coaching staff in Detroit.

Land of 10: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU: The Tigers star had more than 1,250 yards in 2016 and 2017. He had his best 2017 game against Ole Miss, rushing for 276 yards and a touchdown.

The Ringer: CB Josh Jackson, Iowa: There’s no such thing as having too many good corners, and that’s especially true when you play in the same division as Aaron Rodgers. The former Hawkeyes star racked up eight interceptions last year and deflected another 18 passes; he’s just the type of big, productive, and disruptive force Detroit’s secondary could use.

Local 4's Louie Kamberovski breaks down possible Lions draft picks:

