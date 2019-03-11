Detroit Lions to reportedly sign former Patriots DE Trey Flowers to 5-year deal

Trey Flowers during the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions have reportedly signed former New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers to a five-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Flowers has 21 sacks and 164 tackles in 45 games over the last three seasons.

Flowers was drafted in the fourth round -- 101st overall -- by the Patriots in the 2015 draft. He has played 45 games for the Patriots in the last three seasons.

The Lions needed a defensive end to replace Ezekiel Ansah.

This is the third signing of the day for the Lions. They also signed wide receiver Danny Amendola Monday morning and reportedly signed cornerback Justin Coleman to a four-year, $36 million deal, making him the richest nickel in the league.

