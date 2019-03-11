Detroit Lions to reportedly sign CB Justin Coleman to richest deal for NFL nickel

Justin Coleman during the NFL International Series game between the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 14, 2018, in London, England. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are closing in on a deal with former Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman to make him the highest-paid nickel in the NFL, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ian Rapoport said the deal will pay Coleman $26 million over four years.

Coleman played in all 16 games for Seattle the last two seasons, making 97 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions while defending 19 passes.

The Lions need to fill two holes in the secondary after parting ways with cornerback Nevin Lawson and longtime safety Glover Quin.

Coleman, 25, was undrafted out of Tennessee in 2015 and has played for the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, in addition to two stints with the Seahawks.

This would be the second move of the day for the Lions, who also signed free agent wide receiver Danny Amendola to a one-year deal. The former Patriots standout will fill the void left at slot receiver when the Lions traded Golden Tate.

It's an important offseason for second-year coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, as they have plenty of draft picks -- including the No. 8 overall selection -- and cap space to make free agent signings.

