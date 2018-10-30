Detroit Lions trade Golden Tate to Philadelphia for third-round pick

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions have traded wide receiver Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round draft pick in 2019.

Golden Tate has already tweeted his goodbye to Detroit:

It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!! — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 30, 2018

Tate, 30, has been with the Lions since 2014, becoming one of their most reliable receivers.

In 71 games with the Lions, Tate had 416 catches for more than 4,700 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Tate was in the final year of his contract with the Lions and was not expected to resign with the team after this season.

The Lions are 3-4 after a Sunday loss to Seattle at Ford Field. The Tate trade will create a void at wide receiver for the team, likely to be filled by Marvin Jones Jr., Kenny Golladay and rookie Brandon Powell.

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn released this statement:

“On behalf of our entire organization, I would like to sincerely thank Golden for his countless contributions to our team during his time as a Detroit Lion.

"For more than four years Golden displayed an unwavering commitment to not only his coaches and teammates, but also the City of Detroit. The impact he made on and off the field set an example for our team and serves as a testament to his character.

"We wish Golden and his family the very best in the next step of his career.”

Lions get a 3rd round pick for Golden Tate. Unlikely to re-sign him, and that's a nice return for a rental. More than comp pick would be, and get pick in 2019 not 2020. Eagles were always gonna make a movenor 2. Been explorong WR, CB (like Cooper and Peterson) for weeks — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 30, 2018

