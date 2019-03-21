Detroit Tigers 2019: Here's what's new at Comerica Park this season

The Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park is set for April 4 and the team is giving fans an early look at what's new at Comerica Park.

The Tigers open their home slate with a six-game stretch of 1:10 p.m. starts at Comerica Park, welcoming the Kansas City Royals to town on April 4, 6 and 7, followed by the Cleveland Indians on April 9-11.

Here's what's new this year:

Home Run Happy Hour: Available at every home game for the first hour after gates open. The featured items on the Pepsi Porch including in the Copper Craft Bar and Miller Lite Pitcher’s Pub:

24oz Pepsi Products & Aquafina $3

16oz Miller Lite and Coors Lite $5

Specialty Cocktails $5

Jumbo hot dog basket $5

¼ lb. Burger Basket $5

Classic Nacho $5

Special themed events:

Game of Thrones Gardy Bobblehead (April 17)

Cat-urday (May 18)

Mother/Son Day (May 19)

Northwood University (July 19)

Father/Daughter Day (July 21)

University of Michigan – Dearborn (August 5)

Pheasants Forever Night (August 28)

AOD – Catholic Parish Night (September 10)

University of Windsor (September 21)

Rochester College (September 22)

New food options:

The Tigers, in partnership with Delaware North Sportservice, are thrilled to announce additions to the Comerica Park food and beverage menu for the 2019 season. Over the years at Comerica Park, fans have come to appreciate new and traditional food offerings as a major part of their ballpark experience. All of us are certain that this year’s lineup will live up to that expectation.

FOOD COURT LOCATIONS

Coney Dog Eggroll – Crispy eggroll filled with hot dog and chili, drizzled with classic mustard and a sprinkle of diced onions. Featured in the Food Court Midtown location.

Beyond Burger – Plant based burger that looks, cooks and satisfies like beef topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles and served with French fries. Featured in the Food Court Corktown location.

Beyond Burger Bowl – Plant based burger that books, books and satisfies like beef on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, onions and a pickle balsamic dressing. Also, featured in the Food Court Corktown location.

French Onion Burger – Fresh burger smothered in Swiss cheese and caramelized onions, with a tangy zip sauce on the side, served with French fries, featured in the Food Court Corktown location.

Al Pastor Dog – Natural casing hot dog topped with smoked pulled pork, pineapple relish, sriracha aioli, and cotija cheese. Sold in Food Court Downtown location.

Bahn Mi – Thick slab of bacon topped with Asian slaw and sriracha aioli. Sold in Food Court Downtown location.

Hand Carved Gyro – Soft pita filled with sizzling carved gyro meat, diced tomatoes, tzatziki sauce and red onion. Featured in the Food Court Greek location.

Falafel – Soft pita filled with falafel, diced tomatoes, tzatziki sauce and red onion. Sold in the Food Court Greek location.

Topped Falafel – Falafel topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, black olives and tzatziki sauce. Sold in the Food Court Greek location.

Zeppole – (zeppōˈlē) Sweet deep-fried Italian pastry dough balls served with chocolate dipping sauce. Featured in Food Court Midway location.

Guernsey Ice Cream – Featuring two new flavors – Blue Moon and Detroit Grand Slam.

VARIOUS BALLPARK LOCATIONS

Augmented Reality Souvenir Soda Cup – All large soda cups will have triggers that can be scanned with a cell phone for interactive play via the MLB App.

Chicken Wings – Smoked chicken wings, marinated in a spicy beer marinade and served with celery sticks and a choice of BBQ or ranch dip. Sold in the Michigan Craft Beer location at Section 101.

French Onion Topped Fries – Crispy French fries smothered in Swiss cheese and caramelized onions and drizzled with a tangy zip sauce. Featured in the Michigan Craft Beer location at Section 101.

Craft Beer Flights – Enjoy three seven-ounce craft beer choices from Michigan Craft with our new Beer Flight.

Chimichanga – Barbacoa chicken with shredded monterey jack cheese inside a flour tortilla, deep fried and topped with white cheddar queso, pico de gallo, and sour cream on a bed of lettuce. Served with Spanish rice and black beans. Sold in the Tiger Den.

Italian Sandwich – Mortadella, capicola ham, and salami with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana pepper rings and Italian dressing on a sesame sub roll. Sold in the Miller Lite Pitcher's Pub.

Farm Field Table Moroccan Spiced Beef Sandwich – Ras el Hanout rubbed beef, toum, pickles, onions, and olives on an artisan roll. Featured in the Corner Tap Room.

Loaded Nacho Fries – Hand cut French fries topped with cheddar queso sauce, pico de gallo, jalapeno peppers, and cotija cheese. Sold in the Corner Tap Room.

GRAB ‘N GO SECTION

Garden Salad Jars – Fresh spring mix, cheese and vegetables layered in a jar with ranch dressing – all to be shaken and enjoyed, right from the jar. Also available with chicken.

Garden and Grain Salad Jars – Fresh spring mix, quinoa, farro, brown rice, cheese and vegetables layered in a jar with ranch dressing – all to be shaken and enjoyed right from the jar. Also available with chicken.

Fresh Fruit Cups – Cups of refreshing melon, pineapple, berries and grapes.

New Healthy Packaged Snacks – Sabra hummus and guacamole snack cups and Oh Snap Pickling Co. veggie or pickle snacks.

New Tigers public address announcer

Entering his first season as the voice of Comerica Park is Jay Allen, a long-time public address announcer in Grand Rapids, whose experience includes Minor League baseball, arena football, special events and a variety of high school sports. Jay’s distinctive voice was selected after a rigorous audition process that began with more than 50 applicants. Allen, replaces long-time PA announcer, Bobb Vergeils, who retired to Florida after the 2018 season, but continues to serve as the public address announcer for the Tigers Spring Training games at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Reminders for visiting Comerica Park

Below are two important reminders for fans entering Comerica Park during the 2019 season. Both policies are effective beginning on Opening Day.

Mobile ticketing becomes primary method of entry

Following extensive fan testing and the successful adoption of mobile ticketing at Little Caesars Arena, Tigers fans can enter the Comerica Park utilizing the easy-to-use Major League Baseball Ballpark App, which has emerged as the preeminent application for buying, selling or transferring baseball tickets across MLB. All PDF tickets, either printed or presented on a mobile phone, will no longer be accepted as a method of entry for Detroit Tigers games at Comerica Park.

Fans are encouraged to visit tigers.com/mobiletickets and review the extensive Frequently Asked Questions document, which includes step-by-step instructions on how to set up your account on the Ballpark App, which will ensure your smooth and secure entry to Comerica Park. If fans do not have a smartphone or other accessible device to use for mobile entry, they can visit the Comerica Park Box Office and have tickets printed for them on the day of game.

Updated Bag Policy enhances security and reduces screening time at gates

Following recommendations from the Department of Homeland Security and other public safety institutions, the Tigers have updated Comerica Park’s bag policy. All backpacks (except for single-compartment drawstring bags that do not exceed the MLB bag-size requirements of 16” x 16” x 8”) are prohibited from being brought into Comerica Park. Purses (including fashion backpack purses) diaper bags, and medical bags that have the appearance of backpacks will be allowed, provided they do not exceed the MLB requirements.

Multi-compartment backpacks are traditionally the most difficult and time-consuming bags to search at security checkpoints. This update aims to make the ballpark experience for all fans safer and more efficient, which are two major priorities of our organization.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.