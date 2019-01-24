Detroit Tigers 2019 Winter Caravan is Jan. 24-25 -- view schedule here

Detroit Tigers prospect Franklin Perez pitches during a minor league game at the TigerTown Facility on March 6, 2018, in Lakeland, Florida. (Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

DETROIT - The 2019 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan is set for Thursday, Jan. 24 and Friday, Jan. 25, and features a lineup of stops throughout the state of Michigan.

Group President of Sports and Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings Inc. Chris Granger, Tigers Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations and General Manager Al Avila, Executive Vice President, Business Operations Duane McLean, Vice President, Assistant General Manager David Chadd, Special Assistant to the General Manager Alan Trammell, Manager Ron Gardenhire, coaches, players, broadcasters, and Detroit's favorite mascot PAWS, will take part in a two-day journey across the region, spreading baseball fever to fans of all ages.

View the Caravan schedule here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.